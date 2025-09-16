September 16, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Canadian Pacific Kansas Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Canadian Pacific Kansas CP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.64%. Currently, Canadian Pacific Kansas has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion.

Buying $100 In CP: If an investor had bought $100 of CP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $930.88 today based on a price of $76.21 for CP at the time of writing.

Canadian Pacific Kansas's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

