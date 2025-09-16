If You Invested $100 In Apple Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.69%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion.

Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $222.90 today based on a price of $238.16 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.