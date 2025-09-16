If You Invested $100 In UFP Industries Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

UFP Industries UFPI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.81%. Currently, UFP Industries has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion.

Buying $100 In UFPI: If an investor had bought $100 of UFPI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,016.37 today based on a price of $99.29 for UFPI at the time of writing.

UFP Industries's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.