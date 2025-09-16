If You Invested $1000 In AerCap Holdings Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

AerCap Holdings AER has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.82%. Currently, AerCap Holdings has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In AER: If an investor had bought $1000 of AER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,503.20 today based on a price of $120.12 for AER at the time of writing.

AerCap Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

