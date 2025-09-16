$100 Invested In Wintrust Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wintrust Financial WTFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.4%. Currently, Wintrust Financial has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion.

Buying $100 In WTFC: If an investor had bought $100 of WTFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $319.81 today based on a price of $133.66 for WTFC at the time of writing.

Wintrust Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

