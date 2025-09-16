September 16, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Wintrust Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wintrust Financial WTFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.4%. Currently, Wintrust Financial has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion.

Buying $100 In WTFC: If an investor had bought $100 of WTFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $319.81 today based on a price of $133.66 for WTFC at the time of writing.

Wintrust Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
73.29
Growth
78.28
Quality
65.59
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
