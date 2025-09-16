Director At Perimeter Solutions Sells $561K Of Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on September 15, by Vivek Raj, Director at Perimeter Solutions PRM, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Raj sold 25,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions. The total transaction value is $561,250.

Monitoring the market, Perimeter Solutions's shares down by 0.0% at $22.42 during Tuesday's morning.

Delving into Perimeter Solutions's Background

Perimeter Solutions Inc is a solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's products and operations are managed and reported in two operating segments. Its Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services typically offered in conjunction with the Company's retardant and foam products. The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) based lubricant additives. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications, and emerging electric battery technologies.

Perimeter Solutions: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Perimeter Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.78% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 62.41% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Perimeter Solutions's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.22.

Debt Management: Perimeter Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 41.52 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.56 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.06, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

