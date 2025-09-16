Siphelele Jiyane Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.07M In Affirm Holdings Stock

Disclosed on September 15, Siphelele Jiyane, Chief Accounting Officer at Affirm Holdings AFRM, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of Affirm Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $1,067,750.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Affirm Holdings's shares are currently trading at $87.64, experiencing a down of 2.0%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Affirm Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 67.72% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Affirm Holdings exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.21.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Affirm Holdings's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 596.2 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 9.46 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Affirm Holdings's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 48.81 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

