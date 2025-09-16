Chief Financial Officer At Clearfield Acquires Company Stock Options Worth $357K

A notable acquisition unfolded on September 15, as Herzog, Chief Financial Officer at Clearfield CLFD, reported the acquisition of stock options for 23,795 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Herzog, Chief Financial Officer at Clearfield, a company in the Information Technology sector, acquired stock options for 23,795 shares of CLFD. The options allow Herzog to buy the company's stock at $18.04 per share.

Currently, Clearfield shares are trading down 0.0%, priced at $33.05 during Tuesday's morning. This values Herzog's 23,795 shares at $357,251.

All You Need to Know About Clearfield

Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a various products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has international presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States. The company has two reportable segments namely Clearfield segment and Nestor cables segment. The majority of revenue is derived from Clearfield segment.

Clearfield: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Clearfield's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.27% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 30.53% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Clearfield's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.11.

Debt Management: Clearfield's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Clearfield's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 3305.0 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.6 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Clearfield's EV/EBITDA ratio of 39.18 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Clearfield's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.