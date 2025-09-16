Witnessing An Insider Decision, Phil Horlock Exercises Options Valued At $492K At Blue Bird

A large exercise of company stock options by Phil Horlock, Director at Blue Bird BLBD was disclosed in a new SEC filing on September 15, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday revealed that Horlock, Director at Blue Bird in the Industrials sector, exercised stock options for 13,578 shares of BLBD stock. The exercise price of the options was $20.26 per share.

Blue Bird shares are trading, exhibiting up of 0.46% and priced at $56.5 during Tuesday's morning. This values Horlock's 13,578 shares at $492,066.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It is an independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The company operates in two segments; the Bus segment which involves the design, engineering, manufacture, and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from its customers in the United States and the rest from Canada and Rest of the world.

A Deep Dive into Blue Bird's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Blue Bird showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.39% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 21.59% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Blue Bird's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.16. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Blue Bird's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 16.11 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.31 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.15 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

