Engaging In Options Activity, Balkrishan Kalra Exercises Options Valued At $578K In Genpact

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on September 15, by Balkrishan Kalra, President and CEO at Genpact G, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Kalra, President and CEO at Genpact, exercising stock options for 40,000 shares of G. The total transaction was valued at $578,400.

Currently, Genpact shares are trading down 0.0%, priced at $42.11 during Tuesday's morning. This values Kalra's 40,000 shares at $578,400.

Unveiling the Story Behind Genpact

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Genpact: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Genpact's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 35.88% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Genpact's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.76.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 13.99 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.53 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 9.33, Genpact's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.