Insider Decision Unfolding At Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Frank Mottola Exercises Options, Resulting In $22K

Frank Mottola, SVP at Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN, reported a large exercise of company stock options on September 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Mottola, SVP at Supernus Pharmaceuticals, exercised stock options for 5,000 shares of SUPN, resulting in a transaction value of $22,050.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.41% and priced at $43.81 during Tuesday's morning. This values Mottola's 5,000 shares at $22,050.

Get to Know Supernus Pharmaceuticals Better

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. Its diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinson's Disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. The company's products include Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, Qelbree, APOKYN, XADAGO, MYOBLOC, GOCOVRI, and Osmolex ER.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Supernus Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 89.83% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Supernus Pharmaceuticals exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.4.

Debt Management: Supernus Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 38.25 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.73 , Supernus Pharmaceuticals's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 11.35, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.