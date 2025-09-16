Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.28 7.39 3.72 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.26 2.65 2.70 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.73 3.56 3.28 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 57.69 20.73 4.91 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 98.18 11.65 6.12 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 167.50 13.04 1.93 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.38 1.50 0.29 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.08 8.70 4.15 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.73 1.62 0.64 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.20 4.77 1.41 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.49 4.68 3.45 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 23.23 4.95 2.93 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.91 1.05 0.22 1.95% $0.31 $2.0 4.3% Savers Value Village Inc 63.65 4.68 1.32 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.63 0.46 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 110 16.20 0.84 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 44.38 6.68 2.29 5.5% $6.19 $16.59 11.18%

After examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.28 is 0.79x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.39 which exceeds the industry average by 1.11x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.72 , which is 1.62x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 0.18% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.24x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 11.18%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

