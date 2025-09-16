In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.75 9.85 11.10 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.82 8.38 8.34 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 117.70 20.67 28.24 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 10.50 1.02 2.13 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.14 5.12 6.52 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 364.06 5.63 2.79 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 194 2.14 1036.36 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 48.80 2.50 3.40 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 28.95 8.25 4.13 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 9.01 0.86 1.92 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 39.29 3.49 1.46 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.44 2.66 1.48 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.20 0.82 1.08 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 22.95 3.63 0.99 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 11.45 0.80 0.92 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 66.02 4.71 78.55 2.56% $3.53 $5.62 11.32%

By closely studying Meta Platforms, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 27.75 , which is 0.42x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.85 , which is 2.09x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 11.1 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 7.09% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.12x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 11.32%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable valuation based on revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.