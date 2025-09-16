September 16, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tapestry Stock In The Last 5 Years

Tapestry TPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 30.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.73%. Currently, Tapestry has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In TPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of TPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,250.00 today based on a price of $110.17 for TPR at the time of writing.

Tapestry's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TPR Logo
TPRTapestry Inc
$108.50-1.52%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.40
Growth
20.90
Quality
93.00
Value
14.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
