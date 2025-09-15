If You Invested $100 In Wheaton Precious Metals Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.61%. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion.

Buying $100 In WPM: If an investor had bought $100 of WPM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,516.36 today based on a price of $108.00 for WPM at the time of writing.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

