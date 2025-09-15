September 15, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ferguson Enterprises 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ferguson Enterprises FERG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.51%. Currently, Ferguson Enterprises has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion.

Buying $100 In FERG: If an investor had bought $100 of FERG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.03 today based on a price of $214.24 for FERG at the time of writing.

Ferguson Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
