$1000 Invested In Carlyle Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Carlyle Group CG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.99%. Currently, Carlyle Group has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In CG: If an investor had bought $1000 of CG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,683.81 today based on a price of $66.80 for CG at the time of writing.

Carlyle Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
