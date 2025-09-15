September 15, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In TransMedics Group Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

TransMedics Group TMDX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.66%. Currently, TransMedics Group has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMDX: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMDX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,935.07 today based on a price of $114.29 for TMDX at the time of writing.

TransMedics Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

