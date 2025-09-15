$100 Invested In Citigroup 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Citigroup C has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.34%. Currently, Citigroup has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion.

Buying $100 In C: If an investor had bought $100 of C stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.17 today based on a price of $99.80 for C at the time of writing.

Citigroup's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.