Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning FirstCash Hldgs Stock In The Last 5 Years

FirstCash Hldgs FCFS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.62%. Currently, FirstCash Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCFS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCFS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,429.49 today based on a price of $146.96 for FCFS at the time of writing.

FirstCash Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.