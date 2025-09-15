Joseph Wm Foran Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $96K In Matador Resources Stock

Joseph Wm Foran, Chairman and CEO at Matador Resources MTDR, reported an insider buy on September 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Foran's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, involves purchasing 2,000 shares of Matador Resources. The total transaction value is $96,300.

In the Monday's morning session, Matador Resources's shares are currently trading at $48.2, experiencing a up of 1.13%.

All You Need to Know About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Matador Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.24% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 38.13% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matador Resources's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.21.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 7.0 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.58 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matador Resources's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Matador Resources's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 3.63, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

