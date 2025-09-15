In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 50.66 43.24 26.54 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 92.27 23.19 29.05 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 28.17 8.89 11.97 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 94.95 4.31 8.74 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 28.33 3.47 5.26 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Qualcomm Inc 15.62 6.42 4.18 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 33.38 10.12 10.04 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 228.24 22.77 38.90 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 62.39 3.54 11.76 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.08 5.77 4.61 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.82 11.74 15.86 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 224.99 35.86 50.21 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.24 2.48 1.19 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 55.13 1.23 2.05 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% First Solar Inc 17.24 2.53 4.99 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 45.96 2.49 3.20 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.25 1.53 2.13 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.67 1.96 2.93 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 40.77 7.54 14.47 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 280.04 12.83 18.18 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 71.55 8.88 12.62 4.02% $40.01 $32.78 27.21%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 50.66 significantly below the industry average by 0.71x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 43.24 relative to the industry average by 4.87x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 26.54 , which is 2.1x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% is 24.7% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion is 0.8x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 55.6%, outperforming the industry average of 27.21%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA may indicate lower operating cash flow. The high gross profit margin and revenue growth rate demonstrate strong profitability and business expansion potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.