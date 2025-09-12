Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sanmina Stock In The Last 15 Years

Sanmina SANM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.43%. Currently, Sanmina has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion.

Buying $100 In SANM: If an investor had bought $100 of SANM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,076.63 today based on a price of $117.03 for SANM at the time of writing.

Sanmina's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.