If You Invested $1000 In Quanta Services Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Quanta Services PWR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.06%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In PWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PWR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,319.75 today based on a price of $380.00 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
