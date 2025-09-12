September 12, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In CoStar Group Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CoStar Group CSGP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.37%. Currently, CoStar Group has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion.

Buying $100 In CSGP: If an investor had bought $100 of CSGP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,902.26 today based on a price of $86.80 for CSGP at the time of writing.

CoStar Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CSGP Logo
CSGPCoStar Group Inc
$86.80-0.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.70
Growth
41.83
Quality
22.89
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved