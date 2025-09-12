September 12, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In SS&C Technologies Hldgs Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.29%. Currently, SS&C Technologies Hldgs has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion.

Buying $100 In SSNC: If an investor had bought $100 of SSNC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,349.18 today based on a price of $89.21 for SSNC at the time of writing.

SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
