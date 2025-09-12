September 12, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Axon Enterprise Stock In The Last 5 Years

Axon Enterprise AXON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.04%. Currently, Axon Enterprise has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion.

Buying $100 In AXON: If an investor had bought $100 of AXON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $901.87 today based on a price of $756.13 for AXON at the time of writing.

Axon Enterprise's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

