Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Applied Mat Stock In The Last 15 Years

Applied Mat AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.8%. Currently, Applied Mat has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,522.34 today based on a price of $167.45 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Mat's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

