Here's How Much $100 Invested In Eli Lilly 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Eli Lilly LLY has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.41%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $678.62 billion.

Buying $100 In LLY: If an investor had bought $100 of LLY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,109.65 today based on a price of $757.00 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

