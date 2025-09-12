September 12, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kinsale Cap Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.75%. Currently, Kinsale Cap Gr has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In KNSL: If an investor had bought $1000 of KNSL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,276.02 today based on a price of $436.37 for KNSL at the time of writing.

Kinsale Cap Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KNSL Logo
KNSLKinsale Capital Group Inc
$434.56-0.41%

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

