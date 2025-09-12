September 12, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Netflix Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.13%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $505.60 billion.

Buying $100 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $100 of NFLX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $249.83 today based on a price of $1189.86 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

