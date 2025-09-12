Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First BanCorp Stock In The Last 10 Years

First BanCorp FBP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.49%. Currently, First BanCorp has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion.

Buying $100 In FBP: If an investor had bought $100 of FBP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $562.53 today based on a price of $22.04 for FBP at the time of writing.

First BanCorp's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

