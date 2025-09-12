Board Member Of Las Vegas Sands Sold $1.08M In Stock

It was reported on September 11, that Charles Forman, Board Member at Las Vegas Sands LVS executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Forman opted to sell 20,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,082,600.

Monitoring the market, Las Vegas Sands's shares down by 0.15% at $54.63 during Friday's morning.

Get to Know Las Vegas Sands Better

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Las Vegas Sands: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 51.56% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Las Vegas Sands's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.66. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, Las Vegas Sands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Las Vegas Sands's P/E ratio of 27.63 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.37 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Las Vegas Sands's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.06, Las Vegas Sands presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

