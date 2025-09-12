DAVID DUVALL Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $1.02M In Core Molding Technologies Stock

It was reported on September 11, that DAVID DUVALL, Chief Executive Officer at Core Molding Technologies CMT executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: DUVALL opted to sell 50,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,016,205.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Core Molding Technologies shares up by 1.19%, trading at $21.33.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Inc operates in the engineered materials market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. It produces and sells molded products for varied markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, automobiles, power sports, construction and agriculture, building products, and other industrial markets. The processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (SMC), resin transfer molding (RTM), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (D-LFT) and structural foam, and structural web injection molding (SIM). It operates operates in Columbus, Ohio; Gaffney, South Carolina; Winona, Minnesota; Matamoros and Escobedo, Mexico; and Cobourg, Ontario, Canada.

Financial Milestones: Core Molding Technologies's Journey

Revenue Challenges: Core Molding Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 18.06% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Core Molding Technologies's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.47.

Debt Management: Core Molding Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 19.52 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.67 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 5.96, Core Molding Technologies presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Core Molding Technologies's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.