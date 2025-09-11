September 11, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Kinross Gold Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Kinross Gold KGC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.12%. Currently, Kinross Gold has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion.

Buying $100 In KGC: If an investor had bought $100 of KGC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $251.19 today based on a price of $23.30 for KGC at the time of writing.

Kinross Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
