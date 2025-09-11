September 11, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Bloom Energy Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Bloom Energy BE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.99%. Currently, Bloom Energy has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In BE: If an investor had bought $1000 of BE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,599.45 today based on a price of $67.62 for BE at the time of writing.

Bloom Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
