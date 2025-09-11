September 11, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Casey's General Stores 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Casey's General Stores CASY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.72%. Currently, Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion.

Buying $100 In CASY: If an investor had bought $100 of CASY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $314.30 today based on a price of $553.99 for CASY at the time of writing.

Casey's General Stores's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
