Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eaton Corp Stock In The Last 15 Years

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.79%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,033.62 today based on a price of $360.70 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
