If You Invested $1000 In Nova Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Nova NVMI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 26.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.41%. Currently, Nova has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion.
Buying $1000 In NVMI: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVMI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $27,604.41 today based on a price of $288.19 for NVMI at the time of writing.
Nova's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
