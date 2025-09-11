September 11, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Williams Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.18%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,839.09 today based on a price of $58.76 for WMB at the time of writing.

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
