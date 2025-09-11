If You Invested $1000 In SPX Technologies Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SPX Technologies SPXC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.53%. Currently, SPX Technologies has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPXC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPXC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $13,557.36 today based on a price of $188.00 for SPXC at the time of writing.

SPX Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.