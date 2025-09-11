September 11, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Taylor Morrison Home 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Taylor Morrison Home TMHC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.97%. Currently, Taylor Morrison Home has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion.

Buying $100 In TMHC: If an investor had bought $100 of TMHC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $372.39 today based on a price of $69.69 for TMHC at the time of writing.

Taylor Morrison Home's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TMHC Logo
TMHCTaylor Morrison Home Corp
$71.092.01%

