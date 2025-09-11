Paylocity Holding Executive Chairman Trades $813K In Company Stock

On September 10, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Steven R Beauchamp, Executive Chairman at Paylocity Holding PCTY made an insider sell.

What Happened: Beauchamp's decision to sell 4,664 shares of Paylocity Holding was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $813,401.

During Thursday's morning session, Paylocity Holding shares down by 0.02%, currently priced at $169.2.

All You Need to Know About Paylocity Holding

Founded in 1997, Paylocity is a cloud-based human capital management and payroll platform servicing midmarket customers. The company's average client size is around 150 employees. Its products help with recruiting and onboarding, payroll, time and labor, human resources, benefits, learning, and performance and compensation workflows. In fiscal 2025, the company generated over $1.5 billion in revenue across more than 41,000 customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Paylocity Holding's Finances

Revenue Growth: Paylocity Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 67.84% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Paylocity Holding's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.88.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 42.1 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Paylocity Holding's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.0 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.68, Paylocity Holding demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Paylocity Holding's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.