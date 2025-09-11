Black Stone Minerals CEO Trades $306K In Company Stock

A notable insider purchase on September 10, was reported by Thomas L. Carter, Jr., CEO at Black Stone Minerals BSM, based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Jr. made a significant move by purchasing 25,370 shares of Black Stone Minerals as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $306,501.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Black Stone Minerals shares up by 0.24%, trading at $12.35.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an oil and natural gas mineral company. It owns oil and natural gas mineral interests, which makes up the majority of its asset base. Its business is actively managing an existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

Understanding the Numbers: Black Stone Minerals's Finances

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Black Stone Minerals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 80.13% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Black Stone Minerals's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.53.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 10.62 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.06 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Black Stone Minerals's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 8.43, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Black Stone Minerals's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.