JANICE PAGE Executes Sell Order: Offloads $484K In American Eagle Outfitters Stock

JANICE PAGE, Board Member at American Eagle Outfitters AEO, disclosed an insider sell on September 10, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that PAGE executed a sale of 26,869 shares of American Eagle Outfitters with a total value of $484,716.

In the Thursday's morning session, American Eagle Outfitters's shares are currently trading at $19.11, experiencing a down of 0.73%.

Get to Know American Eagle Outfitters Better

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: American Eagle Outfitters's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Eagle Outfitters's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.81% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 38.95% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): American Eagle Outfitters's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.45.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, American Eagle Outfitters adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: American Eagle Outfitters's P/E ratio of 18.87 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.68 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): American Eagle Outfitters's EV/EBITDA ratio at 10.13 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of American Eagle Outfitters's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.