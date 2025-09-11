Insider Selling: Anthony Grande Unloads $442K Of CoreCivic Stock

Anthony Grande, EVP at CoreCivic CXW, disclosed an insider sell on September 10, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Grande sold 22,500 shares of CoreCivic. The total transaction value is $442,905.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows CoreCivic shares up by 1.33%, trading at $20.6.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic Inc is an owner and operator of private prisons and detention centers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Community segment owns and operates residential reentry centers. The Properties segment owns properties for lease to third parties and government agencies. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the CoreCivic Safety segment which consists of correctional and detention facilities that are owned, or controlled via a long-term lease, and managed by the company, as well as those correctional and detention facilities owned by third parties but managed by CoreCivic.

Financial Insights: CoreCivic

Revenue Growth: CoreCivic's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 25.98% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CoreCivic's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.35.

Debt Management: CoreCivic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 21.63 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.12 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for CoreCivic's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 9.44 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

