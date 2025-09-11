James A Niewiara At Motorola Solutions Executes Options Exercise, Realizing $334K

In a new SEC filing on September 10, it was revealed that Niewiara, SVP at Motorola Solutions MSI, executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Niewiara, SVP at Motorola Solutions, exercised stock options for 900 shares of MSI stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The exercise price of the options was $108.47 per share.

Motorola Solutions shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.35% and priced at $480.01 during Thursday's morning. This values Niewiara's 900 shares at $334,385.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Motorola Solutions

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Motorola Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.21% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 51.1% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Motorola Solutions's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.08.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, Motorola Solutions faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 38.75 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.4 , Motorola Solutions's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Motorola Solutions's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 25.62, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

