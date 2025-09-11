September 11, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ciena Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Ciena CIEN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.32%. Currently, Ciena has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In CIEN: If an investor had bought $1000 of CIEN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,144.12 today based on a price of $131.00 for CIEN at the time of writing.

Ciena's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CIEN Logo
CIENCiena Corp
$133.742.98%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.53
Growth
25.35
Quality
86.45
Value
17.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Beat the Market With Our Free Pre-Market Newsletter
Enter your email to get Benzinga's ultimate morning update: The PreMarket Activity Newsletter
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved