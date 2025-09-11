Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.68 10.83 13.26 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 76 37.39 16.02 12.98% $6.83 $11.16 -6.14% ServiceNow Inc 116.17 17.53 16.03 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 123.33 16.87 15.18 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 31.67 29.56 9.71 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 103.83 5.90 89.42 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Gen Digital Inc 30.47 7.62 4.31 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 246.50 8.10 9.01 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 98.58 21.51 7.58 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.18 2.61 5.13 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 387 3.73 4.24 0.09% $-0.01 $0.29 1.43% Qualys Inc 26.20 9.34 7.62 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 189 3.10 4.21 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.62 11.30 1.22 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 113.35 13.43 14.59 6.8% $0.77 $1.49 58.94%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.68 , which is 0.32x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.83 , which is well below the industry average by 0.81x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 13.26 , which is 0.91x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.39% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 57.7x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 35.19x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 58.94%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.