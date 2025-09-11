In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 50.52 43.12 26.46 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 94.76 23.82 29.83 5.8% $8.02 $10.2 6.32% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 28.38 8.95 12.06 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 95.53 4.34 8.80 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.34 6.30 4.10 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 33.64 10.20 10.12 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 233.55 23.30 39.81 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 25.23 3.09 4.69 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 62.90 3.57 11.85 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.14 5.78 4.62 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.38 12.04 16.26 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 227.72 36.30 50.82 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.81 2.54 1.22 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 54.87 1.23 2.04 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% First Solar Inc 17.42 2.56 5.04 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 45.84 2.48 3.19 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.44 1.55 2.16 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.32 1.93 2.90 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 287.70 13.18 18.68 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Rambus Inc 36.55 6.76 12.97 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 72.24 8.94 12.69 4.02% $40.0 $32.75 26.39%

After thoroughly examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 50.52 , which is 0.7x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 43.12 which exceeds the industry average by 4.82x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 26.46 , which is 2.09x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% is 24.7% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 26.39%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while the low EBITDA may indicate room for operational improvement. The high gross profit margin and revenue growth rate demonstrate strong financial performance within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.